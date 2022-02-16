Tired of Ethereum Gas Fees? These Alternative Blockchains Support NFTs

Some of these Ethereum alternatives are worthy of finer detail. Solana, for example, is a POS blockchain. It also supports smart contracts, making it possible for developers to build various projects on it. Some projects are moving from Ethereum to Solana, while others are avoiding Ethereum completely and building first on Solana. The blockchain can handle more than 50,000 transactions per second and the high capacity has contributed to low fees. Solana’s SOL token facilitates transactions such as fee payments on the network.