Solana Versus Ethereum: Battle of the Blockchain and NFT Controversy

Popularly known as an "Ethereum killer," it isn't surprising that the Solana blockchain finds itself in strife with Ethereum enthusiasts. Solana has seen success with the launch of its Degenerative Ape NFT. Solanart has also released the exact copy of the widely popular Ethereum NFT project, CryptoPunks, and an entity has released a text-based derivative Bored Ape Yacht Club. The announcement of these NFT launches was enough to generate deep criticism of Solana.

Now reminiscent of the Bitcoin Maxi era where Bitcoin holders couldn't find themselves holding another coin, Ethereum holders are strongly against some of the Solana network's actions, particularly in the area of its NFT marketplace. Many Ethereum supporters feel a bit sour towards Solana due to its recent SolPunks NFT drop and the association to an entity that released text-based SolanaApes .

So, can projects cross over to different networks and hold the same value?

CryptoPunks versus SolPunks

The famous CryptoPunks NFT collection was released by Larva Labs in 2017 and stored on the Ethereum blockchain. These 10,000 unique collectible characters are known to be one of the earliest examples of an NFT on the blockchain as an avatar. Many supporters view owning a crypto punk as a status symbol of early adoption and wealth.

Source: Larva Labs

Slightly different in name, SolPunks is an NFT collection released on Solanart in 2021 and stored on the Solana blockchain. SolPunks is also 10,000 unique collectible characters that are very similar if not exact copies of some CryptoPunks on the Ethereum network. However, Solana carefully denotes on its website that "SolPunks is in no way affiliated with Larva Labs and/or CryptoPunks."

Many people have expressed their overall discontent with the "copy and paste" attitude of networks trying to profit off the same success of a predecessor instead of developing the ecosystem's overall growth and legitimacy.

Yes other blockchains 100% have a place and a home for #NFTs and PoS v PoW is a really important message.



Yes other blockchains 100% have a place and a home for #NFTs and PoS v PoW is a really important message.

Cloning historic $ETH projects is not the answer and loses rep for the entire chain you are representing. @Solanapes, Punks etc. See $BNB a few months ago. pic.twitter.com/g5onGWtKBa — Pranksy 📦 (@pranksy) September 12, 2021