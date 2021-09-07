Adventure Gold (AGLD) Price Prediction Following Loot NFT Token Debut

If you like AGLD crypto's price prediction but didn’t receive it free as part of the Loot airdrop, you might want to buy it. If you act early, the current price allows you to buy the Loot NFT project token at a steep discount to its all-time high. While awaiting AGLD crypto’s Coinbase listing, you can already buy it with the U.S. dollar on FTX. You can also convert Ethereum or Tether on Gate, Huobi, and 1Inch.