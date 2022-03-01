Is MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) a Good Crypto Investment?

The plots of virtual land in My Neighbor Alice are in the form of NFTs. In the game, players are represented by avatars, and the project has an in-house token, ALICE. Whereas the game is based on the Chromia blockchain, the token operates on the Ethereum blockchain. Holders of the token can participate in project governance matters, and ALICE facilitates payments within the project, such as land purchases and marketplace trading. The token also offers investors an earning opportunity through staking.