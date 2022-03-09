Litecoin Versus Dogecoin: Which Is a Better Investment and Payment Option?

Since Bitcoin, thousands of cryptocurrencies have launched and many continue to be introduced in the market, which gives investors a plethora of choices. While Bitcoin and Ethereum have emerged as blue-chip crypto brands, others like Solana, Cardano, Litecoin, and Dogecoin have also attracted a large community of fans. Some cryptocurrencies are more suited for certain functions than others. It helps to know which crypto might work best for a particular application.