Who Created Bitcoin? The Satoshi Nakamoto Mystery Lives On

If you’re wondering if Satoshi Nakamoto is still alive, you're presuming we even know who Satoshi Nakomoto is. As cryptocurrency buffs know, the real identity of Nakamoto, who dropped out of the spotlight in 2010 after developing Bitcoin, is still a mystery. In fact, it’s not even clear if Nakamoto is just one person. What we do know is that someone or someones using that name wrote a white paper, “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System,” and published it in Oct. 2008.