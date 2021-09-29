U.S. Government Might Be Running Out of Money, Risks Possible Default

While it's certainly frightening to think about the possibility that Social Security might eventually run out of money, the U.S. government as a whole is also capable of running out of money. That’s an event that could have even more dire and far-reaching consequences for citizens around the country.

Legislators have been working in recent weeks on the problem of the nation’s debt ceiling and whether Congress should raise that number to prevent a crisis. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen has explicitly urged American lawmakers to raise the debt ceiling. This week, she warned that Oct. 18 is the likely date for the country to run out of cash.

What happens if the Treasury runs out of money?

If the U.S. Treasury has exhausted all of the options it has used in the past to pay its obligations and Congress doesn't raise or suspend the debt ceiling, millions of Americans will feel the impact. For one, the government might be forced to shut down and furlough government employees who would suffer financially.

If the debt ceiling remains firm, the nation will automatically go into debt default. A short-term spending bill that would have included a debt limit suspension until December 2022 was blocked by Republicans in the Senate on Sept. 27.

The debt limit, which works like a credit card borrowing limit, means that the country needs to either raise its maximum card balance or go into default and stop paying on its obligations. In broad terms, Americans who are expecting scheduled payments from the government could see major delays in payment.

The U.S. economy will see major repercussions if the Treasury runs out of money and the government doesn't raise the debt ceiling.