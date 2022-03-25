Janet Yellen: Top Economist Breaks Glass Ceiling, Makes Millions

The Fed began raising rates in 2015 under Yellen's watch. The policy was continued by her successor Jerome Powell even though it attracted the ire of former president Donald Trump. Yellen called upon the Fed to raise rates in 2021 as well while adding that she respects the U.S. central bank’s independence. Recently, she has been in the news for saying that while the U.S. economy might continue to battle high inflation, she doesn't believe that it's headed for a recession — something that not all economists agree on.