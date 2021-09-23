The Fed Is Thinking About Raising Interest Rates in 2022—What Will Happen Then?

During the Federal Open Market Committee event on Sep. 22, Federal Reserve officials spoke about inflation (of course). Fed chair Jerome Powell also discussed pandemic support and interest rates , both of which can impact the economy in big ways.

Since the pandemic began, the Fed has kept interest rates near zero, but there are talks about raising them again. What will happen when the Fed inevitably raises interest rates?

The Fed is considering raising interest rates in 2022

Source: Unsplash

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fed adjusted monetary policy and lowered interest rates to give businesses and workers the chance to catch up after the shock. Powell has clarified that the government plans to wean Americans off of that fiscal assistance and, ultimately, raise interest rates.

Powell says it expects to do so as soon as 2022, though he didn't specify what time of year Americans can expect this to start happening. First, the Fed will lay off buying securities, such as bonds, before it gets into serious interest rate discussions. That bond-buying tapering is coming soon, according to Powell.

"The process of reopening the economy is unprecedented, as was the shutdown at the onset of the pandemic," Powell said.