Why Savings Interest Rates Will Stay Low Longer and What to Do

Credit cards, loans, and mortgages will all become more expensive when interest rates rise. Rising interest rates will also increase the interest earned on savings accounts. In 2019, interest rates stopped climbing. As of June 2021, the Fed doesn’t intend to raise interest rates again until after 2023.

In July, Fed Chair Jerome Powell confirmed at the FOMC meeting that the Fed would keep the fed funds rate between zero to 0.25 percent. The FOMC is the branch of the Federal Reserve System that determines monetary policy. To assist the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, the FOMC reduced it to that level on March 15, 2020. The Fed last cut the interest rate to this level in 2008 and it remained there until 2015.