Should You Buy IVAN SPAC Stock Before the SES Merger?

SES stock looks like a good buy given its attractive valuation and the shift towards EVs. However, it’s worth noting that projections provided by the company should always be taken with a grain of salt. SES stock might be subject to the same post-merger blues that many stocks have seen after their SPAC merger. Many, including Beachbody, are trading below their SPAC IPO price of $10, mainly because investors question the company’s ability to meet the forecasts provided.