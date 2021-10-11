Solid Power (SLDP) Has a Promising Outlook After the DCRC Merger Date

Solid Power has real growth potential, with technology that’s far closer to mass production than rivals', and with some major clients waiting for its products. The company is producing 20 ampere-hour (Ah) battery cells and next year will start producing 100-Ah cells, which will be used in EVs. Meanwhile, QuantumScape hopes to start production of its batteries in 2024.

Ford and BMW are investors in Solid Power. Both participated in the company’s $135 million financing round earlier this year, and both anticipate getting batches of those 100 Ah cells in 2022 for testing in their own EVs. If the test results are as desired, Ford and BMW will be early customers for Solid Power’s mass-produced cells. Investors should note, however, that Solid Power stock might be subject to the same post-merger blues that many stocks see after their SPAC merger.