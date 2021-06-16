DCRC Stock Looks Like a Solid Bet Before the Solid Power Merger

DCRC gave Solid Power a pro forma EV of $1.25 billion. Its valuation multiples for 2021 and 2022 are 625x and 417x, respectively, based on its EV and Solid Power’s projected total revenue, Since this is a high-growth stock, however, we should look at its valuation further into the future. Based on its 2025 revenue, its valuation multiple is more reasonable, at 38x. In comparison, QuantumScape has an EV of $9.5 billion and a 2025 EV-to-sales multiple of 244x.