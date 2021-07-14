IVAN SPAC Stock Looks Like a Bargain Before the SES Merger

Founded in 2012, SES manufactures hybrid lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for EVs. The cash from the SPAC transaction and going public will help fund SES's commercialization phase in 2025. General Motors is exploring lithium-metal batteries as a higher-capacity, lower-cost replacement for lithium-ion batteries.

SES is in the pre-production, pre-revenue phase. The company forecasts revenue of $0.5 billion in 2025 and expects to turn EBITDA-positive in 2026. SES also expects to capture a 5 percent market share by 2028. The number of EVs on the road globally is set to increase to 145 million by 2030, up from 10 million in 2020.