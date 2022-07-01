Stock Markets Could Go Lower, Analysts Predict S&P 500 Crash to 3,000

Most brokerages have been revising their S&P 500 predictions for 2022 fearing a recession. While many economists believe that a recession is coming, and Cathie Wood of ARK Invest has said that the economy is already in a recession, President Joe Biden and members of his cabinet don't think a recession is inevitable. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has also echoed similar views while admitting at a Congressional testimony that the rate hikes might actually cause one.