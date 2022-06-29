Will Stocks Continue to Fall or Go Back Up in the Second Half of 2022?

While the mood on Wall Street has been somber, JPMorgan Chase struck a discordant note from the overwhelming pessimism and said that it expects U.S. stocks to bounce back in the second half of 2022. The brokerage expects the S&P 500 to close at 4,800 in 2022, which would be a new record high for the world’s most popular index. Bank of America also expects U.S. stocks to bounce back after October and is predicting a six-year bull market, which it believes can take the S&P 500 to 6,000 by 2028.