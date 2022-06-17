Chances of a Housing Market Crash in 2022 as Powell Calls for a Reset

Josip Rupena, CEO of crypto mortgage company Milo, tells Market Realist, "In the short run, mortgage rates will remain volatile and continue to move around and likely settle out higher than they are today over the coming weeks."

Longer term, Rupena says borrowers could expect mortgage rates "1-2 percent higher over the next 12 months" as the Federal Reserve continues to increase interest rates. "If you are considering cashing out some of your home equity, it makes sense to do that sooner than later," he adds.