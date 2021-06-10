How High Workhorse Stock Could Go in the Reddit Short Squeeze

Reddit-driven short squeezes have boosted Clover Health, BlackBerry , GameStop, AMC Entertainment, and other stocks to unbelievable highs. However, as such stocks tend to crash as quickly as they climb, it's wise to do some due diligence before investing.

WKHS stock is currently trading above its 50-day SMA (simple moving average). However, its 200-day SMA of $20.05 could act as resistance. Whereas WKHS has a market capitalization of only about $2.1 billion, it's actually delivering vehicles, unlike some other EV startups. The stock does not look too inflated at this point, and if Reddit traders can squeeze the shorts out, we could see some near-term upside.