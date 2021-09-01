Workhorse Stock 2025: Long-Term Catalysts Are Too Uncertain

So far, 2021 hasn't been kind to Workhorse stock. In February, the much anticipated USPS contract was awarded to Oshkosh. The stock had an immediate negative reaction and fell by nearly 50 percent on this news. The USPS contract was one of the major catalysts for the stock and the loss was too much for investors to bear. Since then, the stock has fallen more. What catalysts does the stock need to rise in the future? What is Workhorse's (WKHS) stock forecast for 2025?