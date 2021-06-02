Can WallStreetBets Take BlackBerry (BB) Stock to the Moon?

The retail investors on Reddit’s WallStreetBets group are trying to take advantage of BlackBerry stock's growing short interest. It stood at over 50.2 million shares on May 14, compared with 44.5 million shares on Apr. 15. BlackBerry's days-to-cover ratio of 3.8 on May 14 suggested that, on average, it would take around four days to cover the entire short position. As a result, we could be seeing a short squeeze in BlackBerry stock.