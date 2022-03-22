Goldman Sachs Is Bullish on Crypto, Executes First Crypto OTC Options Transaction

In January 2022, Goldman Sachs Group predicted that Bitcoin will continue to take market share from gold as its adoption rises. The group also mentioned that with its rising adoption, the often-touted price prediction of $100,000 could be a possibility. They estimated that Bitcoin’s market cap of under $700 billion accounts for about 20 percent of “store of value” market. If this rises to 50 percent over the next five years, Bitcoin’s price could reach $100,000 for a compound annualized return of 17 percent–18 percent.