EVgo Merges With CLII SPAC, Stock Could Be a Short Squeeze Target

EVgo stock is expected to be a short squeeze target due to its high short interest ratio. According to Fintel, on July 1, around 269,771 CLII shares were sold short, which represents almost 39 percent of the volumes that day. Also, index funds and mutual funds are expected to buy EVgo stock since they usually don't buy until a merger deal is sealed. After the merger is completed, funds can purchase shares that fit their investment strategies and objectives. The stock can reach $20 in the near term, which suggests 39 percent growth from the current price.