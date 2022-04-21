Johnny Depp Still Owns a Private Island — Little Hall's Pond Cay Is Near the Bahamas

Johnny Depp Still Owns a Private Island — Little Hall's Pond Cay Is Near the BahamasBy Jennifer Farrington
Apr. 21 2022, Published 12:28 p.m. ET
During his second day of testimony in the Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard defamation trial, the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star went into detail about some of the disturbing experiences he had while visiting his private island with his then-wife (Heard). This has led us to not only question what truly transpired between Depp and Heard while married but also the whereabouts of this private island.
Does Johnny Depp still own a private island and if so, what might one find while visiting it?
Yes, Johnny Depp is still the owner of his own little slice of paradise — an island called Little Hall's Pond Cay.
The island is about 60 miles away from Nassau, Bahamas, and stretches across 45 acres — it’s called Little Hall’s Pond Cay. The Pirates of the Caribbean star reportedly purchased his own plot in the Caribbean in 2004 for a whopping $3.6 million. Depp’s private island is home to six beaches, one of which he named Gonzo, according to Vanity Fair.
The actor also named his other beaches Paradis, Lily Rose, Jack, and Brando, all of which honor either his former partner, kids, or a mentor. If you were to visit Gonzo Beach, you might come across “glass tables with Thompson’s face etched in the center,” as it's named after Hunter S. Thompson, a journalist who Depp developed a close relationship with some years ago.
Back when Depp purchased the island, there was “no infrastructure” in sight, reports Page Six. That quickly changed after the actor decided to build a “ranch-style house with a stunning 360-degree view.” While Depp purchased an $8 million yacht to shuttle him and his guests between the Bahamas and his private island, it's believed he has since sold it.
What does Johnny Depp do while visiting his private island?
In the past, Depp would visit his island for peace and solace. He described the island as a place that is “so pure and beautiful” and gives you access to “instant freedom,” shared Vanity Fair.
While we can’t say for sure what Depp has done during his more recent trips to Little Hall’s Pond Cay, a contributing editor for Vanity Fair–Douglas Brinkley, was ever so lucky to be invited out to experience Depps’ island firsthand.
While Brinkley visited the private island alongside Depp and some of the actor’s other friends, they “snorkeled with barracudas, neon-colored fish, and nurse sharks.” They also spent time binging on “YouTube videos and Hollywood movies.”
In addition to enjoying the exotic scenery and lounging around on the island’s powdery white sand, Depp recalled some of the less exciting things that have gone down on his island during his trial. Based on the context delivered during Depp’s testimony, it appears he and Heard had some pretty unpleasant encounters, one of which occurred on Little Hall’s Pond Cay.
Apparently, during one trip to his island, Depp struggled “to detox from the opiate Roxicodone.” The actor had “his doctor, his nurse, and his then-wife” with him at the time. Depp says that during this particular visit, Heard “was not helpful and deprived him of medications when he needed them — medications that would have made withdrawal less painful.”