Johnny Depp Still Owns a Private Island — Little Hall's Pond Cay Is Near the Bahamas

In the past, Depp would visit his island for peace and solace. He described the island as a place that is “so pure and beautiful” and gives you access to “instant freedom,” shared Vanity Fair.

While we can’t say for sure what Depp has done during his more recent trips to Little Hall’s Pond Cay, a contributing editor for Vanity Fair–Douglas Brinkley, was ever so lucky to be invited out to experience Depps’ island firsthand.