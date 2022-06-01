The Jury Has Reached a Verdict in the Case of Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard

The jury found for the plaintiff, Johnny Depp on all counts. They awarded compensatory damages of $10 million and punitive damages in the amount of $5 million. They dismissed Heard's first counterclaim but in her favor on the second count awarding $2 million in compensatory damages and $0 in punitive damages.

The verdict was delayed somewhat by a failure on the jury's part to fill out the section of the jury form awarding damages of at least $1. Experts suspected this signaled a verdict in Depp's favor, as he did not seek damages.