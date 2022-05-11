Is Amber Heard Going to Prison? No, Not Yet at Least

The defamation case involving Heard and Depp is far from over. In fact, it won't be until after Memorial Day (May 30, 2022) that a verdict will be reached. On May 5, the court was adjourned for a break, allowing those involved some time to rest and regroup. Judge Penney Azcarate will resume the trial on May 16 at 9:00 a.m. EST sharp and hopes to deliver the case to the jury no later than May 30.