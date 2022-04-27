Johnny Depp's Testimony Has Concluded But Amber Heard Has Yet to Testify: Updates

After several days of testimony, Johnny Depp concluded his time on the stand in the defamation case against his ex-wife, defendant Amber Heard. However, the trial is far from over. Multiple witnesses for the plaintiff, who's suing Heard for $50 million in damages, are still slated to testify before they rest and the defense commences with its own witness list, which includes Heard herself.

It may be several weeks before we learn who won, but we do have some insights on what's ahead in the case.