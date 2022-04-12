Johnny Depp Has Lost Hundreds of Millions of Dollars, but Is He Really Broke?

Now, in 2022, Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million, accusing the Aquaman actress of defamation after she published an op-ed in The Washington Post in which she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

Due to the publication of the essay, Depp claimed he was fired from several big projects such as Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts. According to IMDB, Depp's last film project was released in 2020.