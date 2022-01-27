Never Fear Truth: How to Buy Johnny Depp’s Art as NFTs

With the proceeds from his NFT sales, Depp plans to give 25 percent of all sale proceeds to charities like the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital, Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital, the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, and The Gonzo Trust. Depp created The Gonzo Trust in honor of the late Hunter S. Thompson, who was an author and journalist. Thompson was known for living on the edge and reporting on every inch. Depp starred in the cinematic take of Thompson’s book, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.