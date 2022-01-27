Never Fear Truth: How to Buy Johnny Depp’s Art as NFTs

Never Fear Truth: How to Buy Johnny Depp’s Art as NFTsBy Rachel Curry
Jan. 27 2022, Published 12:02 p.m. ET
Johnny Depp is known for more than his Tim Burton leads and drunken pirate getup. The actor has launched a collection of NFTs based on his personal artwork. Johnny Depp’s collection, titled "Never Fear Truth," consists of 11,111 NFTs, each with a unique blockchain-based smart contract.
Here’s what to know about Johnny Depp’s NFT collection and how to buy one for yourself.
Johnny Depp claims that he crashed Discord with his NFT launch.
Depp’s official NFT Twitter account proudly claimed responsibility for crashing Discord with the launch of his Never Fear Truth NFT collection. The Discord community reached tens of thousands of members within hours.
However, the likelier scenario is that Discord had a wide outage that coincided with the Johnny Depp NFT launch. Discord reported having a “widespread API outage.”
What's Johnny Depp's Never Fear Truth NFT collection?
Never Fear Truth is a collection of NFTs, or art that’s attached to unique smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. The collection is made up of digital images of Depp’s own paintings, including paintings of his friends, family, and heroes.
Depp’s collection includes 10,000 NFTs available for purchase. He will gift the remaining NFTs (1,111 in total) to his team and fans who have supported him the most, reportedly.
With the proceeds from his NFT sales, Depp plans to give 25 percent of all sale proceeds to charities like the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital, Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital, the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, and The Gonzo Trust. Depp created The Gonzo Trust in honor of the late Hunter S. Thompson, who was an author and journalist. Thompson was known for living on the edge and reporting on every inch. Depp starred in the cinematic take of Thompson’s book, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.
Depp said in an interview about his art, “I was always painting.” He adds, “For many years I limited myself [...] because the idea of having success in one field and using that to instigate some other thing altogether, I was afraid of that.” With his NFT collection, Depp seems to have pushed past that fear.
Depp’s NFTs are unique because they offer digital versions of the art plus the option to purchase one physical high-resolution print. NFT owners still have to pay for the cost of production and shipping.
How can people buy one of Depp's NFTs?
Members of Johnny Depp’s Discord group (which has 23,331 members as of Jan. 27) can partake in a raffle to be able to purchase one of 10,000 NFTs. The raffle closes on Feb. 9 and winners will be able to purchase the tokens on Feb. 17.
After the raffle sales, NFTs will be available on the secondary marketplace through the NFT platform Rarible. This is where the cost of NFTs usually skyrockets, mixing limited supply, high demand, and trendy alternative assets for an intoxicating valuation.
Depp superfans might be able to score one of the 1,111 NFTs he’s reserving for his team and the fans who support him most.