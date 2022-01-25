Dastardly Ducks NFT Helps Atlanta Couple Save Their Farm

According to the Dastardly Ducks roadmap, in phase two of the NFT, Melcher and Musselwhite will raise several dozen ducklings in real life and document their growth in video. The couple also plans to build a custom duck house on their property and will let some lucky Dastardly Ducks holders name the ducks and watch their growth through a 24/7 video feed, states a tweet on the Smol Farm Twitter page.