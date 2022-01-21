You Can Have a Verified NFT Profile Picture on Your Twitter Account

As Twitter can only connect to one crypto wallet at a time, if you want to switch to a different NFT in another wallet, you’ll have to go through the verification process again with that wallet. After the profile picture is set, it will be in the shape of a hexagon instead of the typical circle. If the NFT that's set as the profile picture is later sold or transferred, the profile picture will remain as the NFT image, but the hexagon shape will disappear. NFT profile pictures are currently only available for Twitter Blue subscribers.