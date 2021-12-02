What to Expect with Twitter's Controversial Privacy Policy Changes

Twitter does make an exception for media that could "add value to the public discourse" or "contain eyewitness accounts or on the ground reports from developing events." This adds subjectivity to the new policy that could allow many of the social justice posts to live on, but it isn't a sure thing. Ultimately, it's up to Twitter's privacy team to make those decisions. Although publicly traded, Twitter is a non-governmental company, and its privacy policy is entirely up to the company itself.