Will Mark Zuckerberg and Marc Benioff Be the Next CEOs to Step Down?

Bezos started Amazon in 1994 as an online bookseller and built it into an e-commerce and cloud computing powerhouse. In July 2021, he decided to step down as Amazon CEO but still stayed close to the company in the role of executive chairman.

Bezos has interests in charity, climate, and space exploration. Stepping back from an active role at Amazon might give him more time to pursue his other ambitions. For example, Bezos’s Blue Origin is looking to a future where it could offer space tourism.