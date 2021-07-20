Blue Origin vs. SpaceX: Inside the Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk Rivalry

In one small step for man and one giant leap for billionaire mankind, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos traveled to space aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard reusable suborbital rocket system on July 20. Along for the ride were Mark Bezos, Jeff’s brother; Wally Funk, a former NASA Mercury Program trainee; and Oliver Daemen, the 18-year-old who is Blue Origin’s first paying customer.

The spaceflight also marked a big development in the Blue Origin versus SpaceX rivalry between Bezos and fellow billionaire Elon Musk.