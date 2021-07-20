Female Aviator Wally Funk Has a Net Worth in the Millions

American aviator Wally Funk built her career as a pioneer for women in aviation. Her career has led to a net worth in the millions. Some sources estimate that her net worth is as high as $5 million.

On July 20, Funk, 82, made history and became the oldest person to travel to the edge of space as a crewmember of Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin New Shepard spacecraft. Funk joined Bezos, his brother Mark, and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen on the 11-minute suborbital flight.

Wally Funk was part of the Mercury 13 program in the 1960s.

The historic flight is a dream come true for Funk, who has been waiting to go to space since the 1960s when she was part of the Mercury 13 Women in Space Program. Although she completed the training, the program was canceled, and neither Funk nor any of the other 12 women got to go to space.

Funk was the youngest woman to participate in the Mercury 13 program. She excelled and sometimes scored better than famed astronaut John Glenn. After the program got canceled, Funk reached out to NASA on at least three different occasions, but she was denied because she didn’t have test pilot experience or a degree in engineering.

