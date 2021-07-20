Who Are Jeff Bezos’s Siblings?By Rachel Curry
Jul. 20 2021, Published 10:46 a.m. ET
Growing up in Albuquerque, N.M., Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos was teeming with curiosity. Pulling at the heartstrings of older siblings everywhere, he once recounted his efforts to build a DIY security system to keep his little siblings out of his room.
Now, after a flight across the Kármán line into outer space alongside his brother, it's clear that Bezos has grown to love having his siblings by his side. Who are they, and how did they find their own routes to success?
Jeff Bezos didn't start off with a silver spoon
Jeff Bezos's mother Jacklyn Gise was just 17 years old when she had her son in 1964. His biological father, Ted Jorgenson, was 19, but didn't know he had a son right away because Gise decided to raise the baby on her own. By the time Bezos was four years old, his mother married Cuban immigrant Mike Bezos, who ultimately adopted Jeff. Mike, an engineer who eventually found success in the U.S. despite coming to the country as a teenager with nothing, was able to help his son launch Amazon with a $300,000 loan in the early 1990s.
Bezos's parents eventually had two more children together, Mark and Christina.
Mark Bezos is about four years younger than his brother
Born approximately four years after his brother, Mark grew up to be a successful businessman like Jeff.
In 1999, he founded Bezos Nathanson Marketing Group, according to his LinkedIn profile. By 2006, Mark became a volunteer firefighter for the Scarsdale Fire Department in N.Y. state, a role he still holds today, nearly 16 years later.
In 2013, he joined the Member Board of Directors for iMentor, a non-profit organization that matches high school students with college education mentors.
Currently, Mark Bezos is on the Member Board of Directors for Leary Firefighters Foundation in N.Y. He's also the director of the Bezos Family Foundation, where he works to "elevate the field of education and improve life outcomes for all children" from birth to high school.
During this time, Mark Bezos has also grown in his role with Robin Hood, another non-profit "focused on finding, funding, and creating programs and schools that generate meaningful results for families in New York's poorest neighborhoods." More recently, he co-founded HighPost Capital, one of the few roles in his life focused on profit.
Christina Bezos-Poore is more of a mystery than her brothers
Christina Bezos was reported to have been born in 1969, though publicly available information about her early life is contradictory. While residing in Tex., she met and married Stephen S. Poore in 1995. Now Christina Bezos-Poore, she maintains a private life.
However, she did speak up when her brothers Mark and Jeff soared into space on the reusable rocket New Shephard from Blue Origin. According to CNN anchor Ana Cabrera, "She told her brothers to hurry back and that she loved them."