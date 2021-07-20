Who Are Jeff Bezos’s Siblings?

Jeff Bezos's mother Jacklyn Gise was just 17 years old when she had her son in 1964. His biological father, Ted Jorgenson, was 19, but didn't know he had a son right away because Gise decided to raise the baby on her own. By the time Bezos was four years old, his mother married Cuban immigrant Mike Bezos, who ultimately adopted Jeff. Mike, an engineer who eventually found success in the U.S. despite coming to the country as a teenager with nothing, was able to help his son launch Amazon with a $300,000 loan in the early 1990s.