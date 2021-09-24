Twitter Offers Bitcoin Tipping in Move Towards Holistic Crypto Offerings

The juxtaposition of cryptocurrency continues. As China cracks down with a full-on ban of crypto trading and mining, U.S. company Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) added a new feature for digital assets— Bitcoin tipping .

Here's what the new feature means, how to use it, and other Twitter crypto features to come.

What Bitcoin tipping means for Twitter users

On Sept. 23, Twitter announced that verified users are now able to accept tips on their profile through a feature accurately named Tips. In addition to other forms of payment, users will be able to get paid in Bitcoin.

Twitter isn't processing payments directly and will use third-party payments providers to complete tipping transactions for different types of currency (including fiat). For Bitcoin payments, a Bitcoin wallet app called Strike will process payments. Strike runs on the Lightning Network protocol, which is reportedly faster and more affordable to use.

If a user doesn't want to accept tips in Bitcoin, they can set up their profile to accept Venmo and Cash App, among seven other options.

