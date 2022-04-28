J.K. Rowling and Johnny Depp Owned the Same Yacht—Who Has It Now?

J.K. Rowling rose from being a single mother living on welfare to a billionaire thanks to her fantasy series, Harry Potter. In 2020, Forbes named Rowling the second highest-paid author in the world. She now supports a large number of philanthropic causes.

Birthdate: July 31, 1965

Birthplace: Yate, Gloucestershire, England

Education: Graduated from the University of Exeter in 1987

Spouses: Jorge Arantes (1992–1993), David Murray (2001-present)

Kids: 3 (1 child with Arantes and 2 with Murray)

Residence: London, England, and Edinburgh and Aberfeldy, Scotland