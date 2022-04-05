Seized Assets Are Just a Fraction of Russian Oligarch Viktor Vekselberg’s Net Worth

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) reports the U.S. and Spain executed a freezing order of a 255-foot superyacht owned by Vekselberg. The yacht was found docked in Mallorca (the largest of Spain’s Balearic Islands), and the DOJ alerted Spanish authorities and requested its seizure. According to the DOJ, the yacht—Tango—was “subject to forfeiture based on violation of U.S. bank fraud, money laundering, and sanction statutes.”