Russian Oligarch's Stepdaughter Polina Kovaleva Sanctioned by the U.K.

In a March 10 Twitter thread, Pevchikh laid out Kovaleva’s relationship to Lavrov and details of her lavish lifestyle, including a London-area apartment she paid £4.4 million (about $5.8 million) in cash for when she was just 21. The apartment is in the affluent London neighborhood of Kensington.

“Should she not be able to explain where she got the £4.4m from, her property must be arrested under the Unexplained Wealth Order procedure," Pevchikh tweeted.