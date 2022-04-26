Jack Dorsey Regrets Making Twitter a For-Profit Company — Could It Become a Nonprofit?

After reaching a $44 billion deal with Elon Musk, Twitter is poised to go private for the first time since its 2013 IPO. However, comments from founder Jack Dorsey — one of Musk's biggest supporters in the takeover fight — seem to suggest he feels the public would be better served if Twitter weren't a "company" at all.

Dorsey seems to support the idea that Twitter should be a nonprofit, but how possible would such a conversion be?