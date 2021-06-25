Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk Agree to Chat About Bitcoin

Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk Agree to Chat About BitcoinBy Rachel Curry
Jun. 25 2021, Published 1:26 p.m. ET
Sentiment isn't everything, but there's something to be said about two tech influencers tackling a topic. With Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk joining forces over Bitcoin, people are listening.
What did Dorsey and Musk have to say about Bitcoin, and what can crypto enthusiasts expect from the duo in the future?
Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk confirm on Twitter they're attending a Bitcoin event
Dorsey posted about an event called The B Word, a self-described "Bitcoin focused initiative that aims to demystify and destigmatize mainstream narratives about Bitcoin, explain how institutions can and should embrace it, and raise awareness around areas of the network that need support."
The B Word event is launching July 21 to serve as a place for people to band together in the cryptocurrency investor community.
Dorsey has his focus on the Bitcoin development community, telling his Twitter audience, "As more companies and institutions get into the mix, we all want to help protect and spread what makes #bitcoin open development so perfect. This day is focused on education and actions to do just that."
Dorsey and Musk agree to talk at the event
In his own cryptic way, Musk confirmed his attendance at the event when he engaged in a thread with Dorsey on Twitter. The exchange was quick, but was a humorous approach to defining what the "b" word for The B Word event actually is. (Hint: It's not "bicurious" or "bizarre" as Musk and Dorsey suggested.)
Beyond humor, tech leaders are keeping the crypto convo going
Dorsey and Musk are extremely influential in the marketplace. Musk practically single-handedly took Dogecoin on a ride as he tore his Twitter up with sentiment about the beloved altcoin. Even considering the current bear market that DOGE has found itself in, the coin has increased thousands of percent over the past year.
Dorsey isn't immune to this kind of influence. He has had a hold on the NFT (non-fungible token) space since it popularized earlier this year. In May, he started a bidding war for an NFT of his first-ever tweet, which read "just setting up my twttr" and ultimately sold in an auction for $2.9 million.
What does this mean for the cryptocurrency community at large? For one, The B Word event will likely have a few more fans come July 21. Then there's the notion of the markets themselves. Despite the fact that Musk recently dismissed Bitcoin for its overuse of energy, he's now open to discussing options for energy sourcing in the mining community.
The faux-flirty humor in the Dorsey and Musk exchange has some meme creators stepping up to the plate.
Their aggregate audiences could be lucky enough to see the pair together at The B Word, whether virtually or in person, but you probably won't catch them holding hands (never say never). Led by Ark Invest, Square, and Paradigm, the event ought to be star-studded for fans of the investment space.