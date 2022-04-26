What Happens to Twitter Stock After Musk Takes in Private?

Musk would pay $54.20 per share for Twitter. The “420” here isn't a coincidence and is used for marijuana. In 2018, Musk infamously tweeted that he was taking Tesla private at $420 per share and had even secured funding. As things turned out, the tweet was misleading and Musk and Tesla had to pay $20 million in fines each to the SEC. Musk also quit as the company’s chairman as part of the deal with the SEC.