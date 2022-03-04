Non-Profits Can Be Exempt From Property Taxes, Pressured to Pay PILOTs

The question is especially relevant these days, now that the non-profit sector became the third-largest workforce in the U.S. economy by 2016, with its 12.3 million paid workers representing 10.2 percent of the U.S. private workforce, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Civil Society Studies’ 2019 Nonprofit Employment Report.

Turns out, nonprofits can be exempted from property taxes, but some face pressure to make other payments to their municipalities. Keep reading to find out how it breaks down.