Wondering Why Wikipedia Is Always Asking for Donations? A Look at the Financials

The English version of Wikipedia alone has published 6 million articles. Currently, Wikipedia has a team of 250 employees and 250,000 global volunteers. Even with the success the company has reached, it started an endowment fund to “support Wikimedia projects in perpetuity.” Additionally, the company has asked for donations over the years. Any time a person visits a Wikipedia article they are greeted by a red box at the top of the page that asks the visitor to donate. How much money does Wikipedia need to operate, and how much is in their coffers?