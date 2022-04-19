Elon Musk's Tweets About Twitter Are Getting Increasingly Combative

Musk has weighed in on Twitter's process for verifying accounts. The company shut down its application for verified status for a few years, yet people with enough of a profile or clout seemed to be able to get the coveted blue check. Many have criticized the opacity and inherently exclusive nature of verified accounts, Musk included.

Despite some issues he has had with the platform, Musk is mostly a fan of the platform and is particularly chummy with its former CEO Jack Dorsey.