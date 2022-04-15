Twitter Board Votes to Kill Elon Musk's Offer With a Poison Pill — What That Means

If you haven't already mainlined the first three seasons of Succession, Elon Musk has been giving the world a crash course this week in hostile takeovers and the associated jargon.

After the Tesla tycoon made a tender offer (also known as a "bear hug") to buy 100 percent of Twitter shares at $54.20 apiece — well over their market value for a total price tag of $43 billion — the Twitter board voted unanimously to adopt a defensive move known in the world of hostile takeovers as a "poison pill."