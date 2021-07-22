CLF Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates: Is the Stock a Buy or Sell Now?

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) released its second-quarter earnings on July 22. The stock fell sharply because the earnings missed estimates. CLF stock is down almost 18 percent from its 52-week highs. Should you buy or sell the stock now?

Nucor (NUE) also released its second-quarter earnings on July 22, which beat the estimates on both the top line and bottom line. Previously, Steel Dynamics posted better-than-expected earnings. Despite posting better-than-expected earnings, NUE is also trading marginally lower on July 22.

Cleveland-Cliffs reported revenues of $5.05 billion, which was slightly ahead of the $5.01 billion that analysts were expecting. The company’s EPS fell short of the estimates. The company said that it expects to post an adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 billion in the third quarter, which was below the $1.9 billion that analysts were expecting.

Markets are ignoring the deleveraging opportunities for U.S. steel companies. Given the strength of U.S. steel markets where companies are posting record earnings and cash flows, companies like CLF and U.S. Steel Corporation (X) have a once-in-a-lifetime chance of repaying their outstanding debt.

Cleveland-Cliffs expects to post free cash flows of $1.4 billion in the third quarter. The EBITDA-to-free cash flow bridge looks good and will help the company lower its debt. The company expects to use the free cash flows to repay its debt and expects to achieve zero net debt by 2022.

Automotive contracts

If the momentum in U.S. steel prices sustains, CLF would be able to negotiate the automotive contracts for 2022 at more favorable terms. The automotive industry is also in an upcycle and is recovering sharply from last year’s bottoms.

As the chip shortage situation improves in the second half of 2021 and beyond, CLF will be able to increase its volumes to the sector. In the second quarter of 2021, 23 percent of the company’s steelmaking revenues came from the automotive industry.

