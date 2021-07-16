Five Reasons To Buy CLF Stock Before the Steel Company’s Q2 Earnings

CLF stock has returned 48 percent year-to-date, beating the S&P 500’s 16 percent return, as well as peers. U.S. Steel Corporation (X) has climbed 38 percent this year. Cleveland-Cliffs stock has also caught the attention of Reddit subgroup WallStreetBets , which notoriously pumped up GameStop and AMC Entertainment stock.

Many Redditors are positive on CLF, highlighting U.S. steel prices' strong outlook and the infrastructure bill, which will boost demand for U.S. steel mills. WallStreetBets seems to have pushed up CLF stock, though the stock has not subsequently crashed like other meme stocks—it has a lot more going for it than Reddit.