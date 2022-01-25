Will Biden Issue an Executive Order to Regulate Cryptos?By Mohit Oberoi, CFA
Jan. 25 2022, Published 10:29 a.m. ET
There has been extreme volatility in cryptocurrencies over the last two years. The trend has continued in 2022 and recently Bitcoin prices fell to multi-month lows. President Biden is reportedly looking to issue an executive order to regulate cryptos.
Globally, authorities have been looking at ways to regulate cryptos. Cryptos are a threat as well as an opportunity for regulators. While regulators fear that the rising popularity of cryptos would lower their powers to regulate monetary policies and currencies, many others are looking at ways to tax cryptos.
Will Biden issue an executive order on cryptos?
In the past, there have been reports about Biden possibly issuing an executive order to regulate cryptos. In 2021, there were reports that the Biden administration was looking to issue an executive order on cryptos.
The administration has been taking steps to regulate cryptos. In 2021, the Biden administration issued recommendations that only banks be allowed to issue stablecoins. Many people have been apprehensive of these stablecoins and doubt if the issuers back them up with dollars. The IRS came up with regulations and crypto transactions above $10,000 have to be reported to the agency.
Reports suggest that Biden could issue an executive order on cryptos as early as February. The order is expected to call upon different regulators to study the risks and opportunities with cryptos. The order is also expected to call for a review of the impact that cryptocurrencies have on financial stability.
Do cryptos impact financial stability?
Monetary policy is a key function in any economy. As James A. Garfield famously said, “He who controls the money supply of a nation controls the nation.” However, the growing popularity of digital assets puts central banks’ authority at stake. Several countries, including China and Russia, are taking steps to ban cryptos.
Many people think that cryptos threaten national security. Those who engage in ransomware and malware attacks prefer to take payments in cryptos. Even Berkshire Hathaway’s vice chairman Charlie Munger thinks that cryptos are only good enough to pay criminals. Warren Buffett isn't a fan of cryptos and has spoken against them on multiple occasions.
The Fed might launch digital dollars.
Meanwhile, reports of Biden issuing an executive order about cryptos are coming at a time when the Fed is contemplating launching a digital currency, or a CBDC (central bank digital currency). The U.S. Central Bank issued a discussion paper on the pros and cons of launching a CBDC.
Several countries including China are experimenting with digital currencies. The U.S. is falling behind emerging countries like China and India when it comes to digital payments. With a CBDC, the U.S. could protect the dollar’s pre-eminence in the global financial system.
However, digital dollars are still years ahead. First, lawmakers have to agree on launching the digital dollar. That wouldn't be easy as some lawmakers in both the Democratic and Republican parties are against the concept. Even if lawmakers approve the digital dollar, it would take a couple of years for it to be implemented.