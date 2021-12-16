Russia's Cryptocurrency Regulation: Ban Could Impact Mutual Funds

Despite regulators being against further use of cryptocurrency, the country has been thinking about the idea of a ruble-backed CBDC (central bank digital currency) to keep pace with the "future of finance." Its CBDC program was supposed to launch this month, but the deadline has moved to "early 2022," according to the central banks' governor, Elvira Nabiullina.

Similar to other countries considering a CBDC, like Sweden's e-krona, Russia intends to pilot the program before rolling out the ruble-backed CBDC.